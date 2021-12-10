1,631 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

