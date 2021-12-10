1,725 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,608,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,775,000 after acquiring an additional 252,618 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $109.65. The company had a trading volume of 23,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,867. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $88.97 and a 1 year high of $111.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67.

