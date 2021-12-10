17,997 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 366.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 66,220 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 309,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the period.

FPXI stock opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.26. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $79.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

