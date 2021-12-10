$2.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will announce $2.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.60 billion and the lowest is $2.44 billion. Williams-Sonoma posted sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.35.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $501,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,986,066 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $162,618,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSM opened at $180.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $98.75 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.