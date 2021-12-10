2,131 Shares in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

STOR stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

