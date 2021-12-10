21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

VNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,625. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.17. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $222,664,000 after buying an additional 1,167,494 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,544,072 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,659,000 after buying an additional 847,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,084,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,744,000 after buying an additional 618,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,983,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,958,000 after buying an additional 331,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

