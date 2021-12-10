$258.72 Million in Sales Expected for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $258.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.60 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $108.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 447,812 shares of company stock worth $18,248,941. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 447.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,185,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,287,000 after purchasing an additional 968,644 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $33,789,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% during the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,536,000 after purchasing an additional 667,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after purchasing an additional 506,316 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.35 and a beta of 2.39.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

