$29.93 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $29.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.15 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $13.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $81.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.67 million to $126.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $93.38 million, with estimates ranging from $24.15 million to $128.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

FBIO stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. 8,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $267.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.1% in the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.