3,500 Shares in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCEF opened at $20.98 on Friday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

