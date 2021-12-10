360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA lifted their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.03.

Shares of QFIN opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

