36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%.

KRKR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 142,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,874. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.