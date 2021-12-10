370 Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Acquired by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.3% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 84.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 34.2% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.20.

MKSI stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average is $158.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

