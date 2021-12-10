3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.83. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

