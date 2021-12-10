$4.29 Billion in Sales Expected for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the highest is $4.46 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $4.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $16.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 261,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 51,565 shares in the last quarter. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,087,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $7.94 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

