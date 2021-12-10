5,000 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Harvey Capital Management Inc.

Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 74,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 250,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after buying an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 30.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $52.49. 257,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23. The company has a market capitalization of $294.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

