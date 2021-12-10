$51.61 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to post $51.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.70 million to $52.10 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $195.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $193.50 million to $197.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $210.90 million, with estimates ranging from $206.10 million to $213.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFBC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 52,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

