$60.33 Million in Sales Expected for Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) will report $60.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aterian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.40 million and the lowest is $60.26 million. Aterian reported sales of $41.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aterian will report full year sales of $244.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.75 million to $244.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $271.88 million, with estimates ranging from $271.86 million to $271.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aterian.

ATER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aterian in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc bought 1,468,700 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $11,323,677.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aterian by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aterian by 28.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Aterian by 26.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,301,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Aterian has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.82.

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

