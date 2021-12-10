$63.77 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) to announce sales of $63.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.92 million. Repay posted sales of $41.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $220.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.03 million to $221.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $289.20 million, with estimates ranging from $284.77 million to $298.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Repay by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Repay stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,402. Repay has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

