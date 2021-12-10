$64.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post $64.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.60 million and the lowest is $64.20 million. Sumo Logic posted sales of $54.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $239.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $239.19 million to $239.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $285.47 million, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $291.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,771 shares of company stock worth $2,230,227 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 638,236 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,849,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,942,000 after acquiring an additional 275,702 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 162,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 173,090 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUMO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,209. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 3.23.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

