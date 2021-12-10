69,778 Shares in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 69,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $451,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $729,000. 43.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

