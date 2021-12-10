700 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 22.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $154.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $155.79. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The stock has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $101,714.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,969 shares of company stock worth $470,727 over the last 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

