$73.10 Million in Sales Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to announce $73.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.14 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $62.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $279.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.49 million to $281.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $299.65 million, with estimates ranging from $291.11 million to $309.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAIN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 98.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 516.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 185,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,695. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.31%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

