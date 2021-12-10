76 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 76 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,952.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,873.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,712.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

