777 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Snowflake by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.50.

SNOW stock opened at $361.32 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.69 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $349.09 and its 200 day moving average is $298.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total transaction of $11,975,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 745,567 shares of company stock worth $253,650,801. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.