$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report $8.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year sales of $35.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $56.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $101.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROIV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. 44,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.12. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

