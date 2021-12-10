8,016 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Bought by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 493.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

VFVA stock opened at $103.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.07.

