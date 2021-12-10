81,957 Shares in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Bought by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. MBL Wealth LLC owned about 0.15% of Rite Aid at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 726,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rite Aid by 77.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,601,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after buying an additional 700,049 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rite Aid in the second quarter valued at about $4,923,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rite Aid by 686.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Rite Aid by 17.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after buying an additional 250,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of RAD stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,301. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $719.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

