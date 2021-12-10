$883.25 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce $883.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $875.20 million and the highest is $891.29 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $677.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 818.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 568,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,521,000 after acquiring an additional 506,721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 315,645 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 49,592.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,956,000 after buying an additional 285,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 840.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 315,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,909,000 after buying an additional 282,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 262.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

CBRL opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $119.39 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.