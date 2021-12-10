$886.48 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will announce sales of $886.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $952.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.00 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $267.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 232%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,791,767. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after acquiring an additional 688,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,049 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,084,000 after purchasing an additional 50,161 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

