9,407 Shares in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000.

FLTR opened at $25.31 on Friday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.36.

