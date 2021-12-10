95,964 Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 95,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp owned 0.16% of American Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Resources by 82.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,162 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AREC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on American Resources from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.27. American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AREC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.