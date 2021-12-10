99,948 Shares in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) Acquired by Exos Asset Management LLC

Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,040,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,174,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $646,000.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

