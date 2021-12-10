A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Major Shareholder Summit Partners L. P Sells 700,000 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE ATEN opened at $15.23 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

