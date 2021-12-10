A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Trading Down 3.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $14.84 and last traded at $14.96. 34,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 808,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Specifically, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,922,348 shares of company stock valued at $30,491,803. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter worth $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.