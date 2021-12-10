Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 55,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $17.03 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17.

