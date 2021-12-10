Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $343,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $34.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.48.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,133,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,658.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

