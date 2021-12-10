Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $43.23 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.