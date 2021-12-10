Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $56.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.
Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $43.23 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $51.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19.
In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock valued at $825,694,983. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
