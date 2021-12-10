Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.21-7.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.675-6.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.64.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, insider Heather A. Davis sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $201,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 18,645,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $811,456,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.