Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Up 40%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price rose 40% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 313,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 121,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

