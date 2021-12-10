Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $521.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLF. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,847 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 558.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,060,000 after purchasing an additional 739,222 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 13,148.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 598,515 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in Acushnet during the third quarter worth $22,836,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 80.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 208,527 shares during the last quarter. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

