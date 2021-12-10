ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing biotechnologies specifically focused on health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditx Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOMA LINDA, CA. “

Shares of ADTX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,444. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $6.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADiTx Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 197,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $995,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune reprogramming and monitoring. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

