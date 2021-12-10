ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.80

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.80 and traded as low as $51.30. ageas SA/NV shares last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 9,643 shares.

AGESY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ageas SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

