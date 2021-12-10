Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 20,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE AGTI opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

