Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.45.

ABNB opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.79. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,021 shares of company stock worth $196,011,703 over the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbnb (ABNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.