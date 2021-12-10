Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $257.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $133.82 and a one year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.10.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

