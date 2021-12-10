Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) COO Sells $1,711,500.00 in Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $1,711,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,729. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. Alector, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair began coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

