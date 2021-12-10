Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.20

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.20 and traded as high as C$17.29. Algoma Central shares last traded at C$16.95, with a volume of 4,755 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$637.70 million and a PE ratio of 8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.81.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$174.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 1.605344 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

