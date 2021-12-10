Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.44.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

