Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.
BABA has been the subject of several other reports. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $236.44.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29. The company has a market capitalization of $335.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
