Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $673.59 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $645.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.92.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

