Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Trading Down 5%

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD)’s share price was down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.48. Approximately 17,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,106,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BIRD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allbirds has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allbirds Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $452,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.